OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City Councilman Tony DeLuca has submitted his resignation from the council, effective Feb. 8, town leaders announced on Monday. The decision follows ongoing debate over whether or not DeLuca meets the requirements of residency to be on the council.
DeLuca said the decision to step down was driven by family priorities.
“At this time, family must be first. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and remain confident that this community will continue to thrive," said DeLuca. "Family must be first."
However, this follows a Feb. 4 Ocean City Council meeting that questioned the councilman's residency status. Under the town charter, council members are required to reside in Ocean City for at least four months. Whether DeLuca meets that requirement was debated during the meeting, though no formal action was taken.
Several council members raised concerns about DeLuca owning two properties, one in Ocean City and another in Annapolis, and questioned which residence serves as his primary home.
DeLuca addressed the council during the meeting, said he met all residency requirements. He said he had been traveling to Annapolis more frequently due to family-related issues.
This began when an Ocean City realtor, Leslie Smith, requested an investigation into DeLuca's residency. Smith was told that her residency was the reason for her ineligibility to run for council previously. She has told CoastTV that she plans to run again in 2028.
DeLuca had served on the Ocean City Council since November 2014. Mayor Rick Meehan thanked DeLuca for his years of service.
“Tony has been a dedicated advocate for Ocean City and has approached every decision with thoughtfulness and a genuine love for this community,” Meehan said. “I want to thank him for his commitment and wish him the very best in the future.”
Under the town charter, a special election will be held to fill the vacant council seat. The town said details on candidate filing requirements, election dates and voting procedures will be released in the coming days.