An Ocean City realtor has requested an investigation into the residency of a sitting council member, alleging he did not meet the town’s requirements to run for office.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - An Ocean City realtor has requested an investigation into the residency of a sitting council member, alleging he did not meet the town’s requirements to run for office.

Leslie Smith requested an investigation Monday into Ocean City Councilman Tony DeLuca, claiming he did not meet the residency requirement to be eligible to run for council in 2024.

“I ultimately don't feel as though someone who is not living here full time should be making decisions that affect the citizens that do live here full time,” Smith said.

Statement

DeLuca provided a statement addressing the challenge to his residency.

DeLuca provided a statement addressing the challenge to his residency.

“I am aware of Ms. Smith's challenge to my residency, I have nothing to hide, and I look forward to the Mayor and City Council giving me the opportunity to address this matter openly and candidly,” DeLuca said. “I will rely on the City Solicitor and the City Manager as to the best next steps towards bringing this matter to a conclusion.”

Ocean City requires council candidates to meet a four-month residency requirement. That requirement is what prevented Smith from running in the 2024 election after a majority of council members voted that she did not meet the standard.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Smith and her attorney disagreed with that decision.

“Whether they liked it or not, I fit the description of domicile,” Smith said.

Smith

Smith believes the council is applying the rule unevenly and has accused members of gender bias.

Smith believes the council is applying the rule unevenly and has accused members of gender bias.

“They targeted the fact that I'm a woman. They do not want another woman on the city council. That's a good old boys club,” she said.

The investigation request has been sent to the Ocean City Council, which will determine the next steps.

Smith says she plans to run for Ocean City Council again in 2028.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you