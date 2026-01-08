OCEAN CITY, Md. - An Ocean City realtor has requested an investigation into the residency of a sitting council member, alleging he did not meet the town’s requirements to run for office.
Leslie Smith requested an investigation Monday into Ocean City Councilman Tony DeLuca, claiming he did not meet the residency requirement to be eligible to run for council in 2024.
“I ultimately don't feel as though someone who is not living here full time should be making decisions that affect the citizens that do live here full time,” Smith said.
DeLuca provided a statement addressing the challenge to his residency.
“I am aware of Ms. Smith's challenge to my residency, I have nothing to hide, and I look forward to the Mayor and City Council giving me the opportunity to address this matter openly and candidly,” DeLuca said. “I will rely on the City Solicitor and the City Manager as to the best next steps towards bringing this matter to a conclusion.”
Ocean City requires council candidates to meet a four-month residency requirement. That requirement is what prevented Smith from running in the 2024 election after a majority of council members voted that she did not meet the standard.
Smith and her attorney disagreed with that decision.
“Whether they liked it or not, I fit the description of domicile,” Smith said.
Smith believes the council is applying the rule unevenly and has accused members of gender bias.
“They targeted the fact that I'm a woman. They do not want another woman on the city council. That's a good old boys club,” she said.
The investigation request has been sent to the Ocean City Council, which will determine the next steps.
Smith says she plans to run for Ocean City Council again in 2028.