Jeffrey Allen named to Sussex Planning and Zoning Commission

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County Council has appointed a new member to help shape the future of growth and development in southern Delaware.
During its meeting on Tuesday, July 15, the council voted to name Jeffrey G. Allen of Laurel to the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
According to Sussex County officials, the commission is a five-member panel that reviews subdivision applications and other land use requests before they go to County Council for final consideration.
Allen’s appointment will take effect Aug. 1 and continue through June 2028, the release stated.
County officials said Allen, a retired insurance claims manager, is stepping into county government for the first time. However, he has previous experience in public service. According to the county, Allen was elected to the Laurel School District’s board of education, where he served for five years, including two years as vice president.
Each member of the Planning and Zoning Commission is appointed by County Council to serve a three-year term, according to county officials.