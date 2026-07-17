DELAWARE - Delaware's housing market is gaining momentum and showing increases in activity, according to the Delaware Association of Realtors. As the summer begins, more homes have come onto the market with more buyers completing transactions in comparison to 2025, the DAR says.
Across the state of Delaware, 1,401 homes were sold just in the month of June, an eight percent increase from the same time last year.
Below is an in-depth breakdown of June 2026's market data in comparison to 2025.
Despite this increase in activity, the association says that pricing remains relatively the same across the state. The statewide median, for a single family home, as of 2026 is $425,800, while the median sale price is $407,667.
On average, homes spent an average of 40 days on the market. The Delaware Association of Realtors says this suggest that "buyers continue to make thoughtful purchasing decisions despite increased market activity."
New home listings also increased seven percent year over year, reflecting stronger engagement from both buyers and sellers as the summer market begins.
Denise Forman Gaines, 2026 President of the Delaware Association of Realtors says, "this month's data reflects a healthy level of market activity as we move through the summer.”
For more housing market data, you can visit the Delaware Association of Realtors website.