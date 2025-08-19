CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office K9 died after being left in a hot patrol car while off duty, sparking outrage from the organization that donated the dog.
K9 Ender, donated to the sheriff’s office in 2022 by the Throw Away Dogs Project, was reportedly found in the hot patrol car after a mechanical issue. Instead of being taken to a veterinarian for examination, K9 Ender’s remains were sent directly to a crematory without an autopsy, a step that the nonprofit says is mandatory under its contract with the agency.
“This lack of transparency is deeply concerning,” said Carol Skaziak, founder of the Throw Away Dogs Project, a woman-owned nonprofit based in Pennsylvania. “We fully fund autopsies for our dogs to ensure accountability, but that opportunity was denied in this case.”
The organization says it is now pursuing legal action, demanding accountability from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the county government.
An investigation was done by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Mike Lewis says a death is "deeply concerning" to both his office and the public. The findings of that investigation are now being handled by the state attorney general.
The Dorchester County's Sheriff's Office has not responded to CoastTV's request for comment.