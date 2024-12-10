OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department has announced the retirement of K9 Klem, a beloved and accomplished police dog who served the community for eight years alongside his handler, Cpl. Danielle Braniff.
K9 Klem, born on Dec. 18, 2014, in the Netherlands, began his law enforcement career in 2016 after being selected by Shallow Creek Kennels and undergoing rigorous training. That fall, he was paired with Cpl. Braniff, and the two completed the Basic Handler Course, excelling in narcotics detection, tracking, article searches, obedience, and apprehension.
Over their career together, the department says the duo made an impressive impact, with K9 Klem playing a key role in more than 350 deployments. Highlights of their accomplishments include:
- 42 arrests
- 21 weapons seized
- $3,452 in U.S. currency confiscated
- Five apprehensions that led to suspect surrenders
- Nearly 1,200 hours of training completed
Beyond his law enforcement contributions, K9 Klem was cherished for his warm personality, earning admiration from officers, staff, and locals alike. His one notable exception was Sgt. Nick Forsyth, a frequent training partner for aggression control drills, though it’s said that Klem softened his stance in later years.
Cpl. Braniff spoke fondly of her partner, noting that their bond extended beyond work. “If a K9 handler ever tells you they don’t talk to their partner as if they were human, they’re lying,” Braniff said with a smile. “The only thing Klem never learned to appreciate was my singing.”
As K9 Klem approaches his tenth birthday on Dec. 18, he will spend his retirement enjoying his favorite pastimes: running in the yard, taking boat rides, and playing on sandbars. He will remain with Cpl. Braniff and her family, receiving the love and care he earned through years of dedicated service.