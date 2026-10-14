BERLIN, Md. — Kate Daub has been named acting town administrator for the Town of Berlin as the town prepares to fill the position following the retirement of Mary Bohlen.
Daub, who currently serves as associate town administrator, will oversee day-to-day municipal operations during the transition while the town works to recruit its next town administrator.
Daub joined the Town of Berlin in 2022 as an administrative assistant. That same year, she became a member of the Maryland Municipal Clerks Association and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
She was promoted to special projects administrator in 2024 before being appointed associate town administrator in July 2026.
Daub graduated from Salisbury University in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in communication. In July 2026, she also completed the Maryland Certified Public Manager Program through the Schaefer Center for Public Policy at the University of Baltimore.
Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall praised Daub's experience and commitment to public service.
“Kate has demonstrated professionalism, initiative, and a strong commitment to serving the Berlin community,” said Mayor Zack Tyndall. “Her experience across multiple areas of municipal operations and her dedication to continuous improvement make her well prepared to support the Town during this transition. I look forward to working with her as we move through the recruitment process for the next Town Administrator.”
Daub said she is grateful for the opportunity to lead the town's administration during the transition.
“I appreciate the confidence placed in me and am committed to supporting our staff, our departments, and our community throughout this transition,” Daub said. “It is an honor to serve Berlin, and I will work to ensure that day‑to‑day operations continue smoothly as the Town prepares for its next chapter.”
The town has not announced a timeline for selecting a permanent town administrator.