leweslibrary kids coats

Young helpers Quinn, Duke, and Cillian show off a cozy coat in a social media post from the library. (Photo: Lewes Public Library) 

LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Public Library is teaming up with Operation Warm Saturday to help local kids bundle up this winter.

The library will be giving away brand new, free winter coats for children Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No registration is needed — families can just stop by and pick one up while supplies last.

Coat sizes range from 4T to 14-16, according to the library. 

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new coats and shoes for children. The organization has helped over 6 million children in their 25 years of being operational. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you