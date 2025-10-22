LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Public Library is teaming up with Operation Warm Saturday to help local kids bundle up this winter.
The library will be giving away brand new, free winter coats for children Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No registration is needed — families can just stop by and pick one up while supplies last.
Coat sizes range from 4T to 14-16, according to the library.
Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new coats and shoes for children. The organization has helped over 6 million children in their 25 years of being operational.