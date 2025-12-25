GEORGETOWN, Del. - The kids' choir from St. Michael the Archangel and Mary Mother of Peace Church performed "Mi Burrito Sabanero" at Caroling on The Circle, sharing a cultural Christmas tradition with the community.
The Spanish-language carol about a little donkey traveling to see baby Jesus is a holiday classic for many families on Delmarva.
The children's choir has been performing at Caroling on the Circle for more than 20 years, becoming a long-standing part of the annual celebration.
For Yeny Pérez, the event represents a tradition deeply tied to both her faith, community and loved ones.
"It represents our Catholic Church. In memory of Sister María Mairlot, who passed away two years ago, so it's just keeping and honoring her memory, and our Hispanic culture," Pérez said.
For Ediberto Iván Pérez Velásquez, this year marks his fifth time singing the song at the event.
"I enjoy everything. I enjoy coming here, enjoy sharing with my friends, enjoy being with the community," he said.
Pérez used to sing at the event when she was a child.
"I always look forward to not losing this tradition, especially [since] the town of Georgetown always has a spot for us," she said. "It means a lot, and now that my kids are part of it, it's just amazing to see that we're still part of it."
The group's performance brought holiday cheer to families gathered in downtown Georgetown as the community celebrated the season.