SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — As Labor Day weekend approaches, some Delaware beach businesses are already feeling the seasonal shift.
Bernadette Dawson, co-owner of Surf Shack in Rehoboth Beach, says the holiday weekend marks a clear turning point.
"There's people still coming in the off season, but it's just so much slower than it is during the normal season," she said.
Sales of sunscreen, beach towels and bathing suits dip dramatically once September rolls around, sometimes even by mid August, Dawson says.
She says the following winter months can be especially tough.
“The beginning - January and February are like ehhhh, and especially if it snows, it's just no,” she said.
In Lewes, Maria Cordonnier, who works at Deanna’s boutique agrees the season brings a shift, but for them, it’s a positive one.
“Of course you think about Labor Day Weekend as the last hurrah,” Cordonnier said. “At our store September is our biggest month, followed by October, so we are looking forward to the next two months. Then before you know it you're into the holidays and that's a whole other great opportunity”
Both Surf Shack and Deanna's are celebrating Labor Day Weekend by offering summer sales.