Mullberry Knoll Road lane closures for paving work

 Paving work will bring lane closures to a section of Mullberry Knoll Road near Lewes starting Sept.22, with delays expected through mid-October.

LEWES, Del. - Drivers in Sussex County should prepare for lane closures along Mullberry Knoll Road starting Monday, Sept. 22, as the Delaware Department of Transportation begins paving operations expected to last through mid-October.

The work will affect the southern portion of the road, located east of Route 24. DelDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the area and plan for minor travel delays.

The area has been notable before in 2021 when DelDOT asked for the public's opinion in an expansion project proposal, and again in 2023 in the engagement of a new traffic signal

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

