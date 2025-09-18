LEWES, Del. - Drivers in Sussex County should prepare for lane closures along Mullberry Knoll Road starting Monday, Sept. 22, as the Delaware Department of Transportation begins paving operations expected to last through mid-October.
The work will affect the southern portion of the road, located east of Route 24. DelDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the area and plan for minor travel delays.
The area has been notable before in 2021 when DelDOT asked for the public's opinion in an expansion project proposal, and again in 2023 in the engagement of a new traffic signal.