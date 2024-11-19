LAUREL, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Bi-State Boulevard between Horsey Lane and Dukes Road starting Thursday, Nov. 21. The project is expected to continue through mid-January 2025.
The work will involve the replacement and installation of curbs, sidewalks, pedestrian connections and drainage systems. Lane closures will occur daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
DelDOT reminds drivers traveling in the area to expect minor delays and to slow down and exercise caution in work zones.