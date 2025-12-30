SELBYVILLE, Del. — Drivers should expect delays on SR 54 (Lighthouse Road) starting Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, as intermittent lane closures begin for a major bridge replacement project over the channel between Little Assawoman Bay and Assawoman Bay.
The $50 million project will replace the aging Lighthouse Road bridge, originally built in 1957, with a longer and wider structure that includes sidewalks and bike lanes. While the current bridge is still safe to drive on, the Delaware Department of Transportation said the beams have reached the end of their service life.
Construction will last through April 30, 2026, with lane closures scheduled during specific overnight and daytime periods each week:
Sunday 7 p.m. to Monday 12 p.m.
Monday 4 p.m. to Tuesday 4 p.m.
Tuesday 6 p.m. to Wednesday 4 p.m.
Wednesday 6 p.m. to Thursday 4 p.m.
Thursday 6 p.m. to Friday 10 a.m.
Friday 8 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m.
Saturday 7 p.m. to Sunday 9 a.m.
While the bridge will remain open to drivers, delays are expected due to frequent single-lane closures.
Motorists are advised to slow down in work zones and plan for minor delays. For updates, visit deldot.gov or tune to WTMC-AM 1380.