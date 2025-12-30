Fenwick Bridge

Drivers should expect delays on SR 54 (Lighthouse Road) starting Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

SELBYVILLE, Del. — Drivers should expect delays on SR 54 (Lighthouse Road) starting Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, as intermittent lane closures begin for a major bridge replacement project over the channel between Little Assawoman Bay and Assawoman Bay.

The $50 million project will replace the aging Lighthouse Road bridge, originally built in 1957, with a longer and wider structure that includes sidewalks and bike lanes. While the current bridge is still safe to drive on, the Delaware Department of Transportation said the beams have reached the end of their service life.

Construction will last through April 30, 2026, with lane closures scheduled during specific overnight and daytime periods each week:

  • Sunday 7 p.m. to Monday 12 p.m.

  • Monday 4 p.m. to Tuesday 4 p.m.

  • Tuesday 6 p.m. to Wednesday 4 p.m.

  • Wednesday 6 p.m. to Thursday 4 p.m.

  • Thursday 6 p.m. to Friday 10 a.m.

  • Friday 8 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m.

  • Saturday 7 p.m. to Sunday 9 a.m.

While the bridge will remain open to drivers, delays are expected due to frequent single-lane closures.

Motorists are advised to slow down in work zones and plan for minor delays. For updates, visit deldot.gov or tune to WTMC-AM 1380.

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

