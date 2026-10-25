MILFORD, Del.- Multiple fire departments are on scene of a large fire at Lulu M Ross Elementary School in Milford.
Firefighters were dispatched to the school on Lovers Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. While the extent of the damage is unknown at this time, a three-alarm fire indicates a significant fire. An image posted from the Georgetown Fire Company, who is assisting the Carlisle Fire Company, shows a large plume of smoke.
*This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.*