large smoke at an elementary school fire

Multiple fire departments are on scene of a large fire at the Lulu M Ross Elementary School in Milford. This image is from the Georgetown Fire Company. 

MILFORD, Del.- Multiple fire departments are on scene of a large fire at Lulu M Ross Elementary School in Milford.

Firefighters were dispatched to the school on Lovers Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. While the extent of the damage is unknown at this time, a three-alarm fire indicates a significant fire. An image posted from the Georgetown Fire Company, who is assisting the Carlisle Fire Company, shows a large plume of smoke.

*This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.* 

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine Overturf has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first served as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019 and now co-anchors CoastTV News at 5 and 6.

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