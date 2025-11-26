GEORGETOWN, Del. - With Thanksgiving on the horizon, shoppers across Delmarva are rushing to their favorite stores for last-minute turkey day shopping.
Whether hosting or hitting the road, last-minute shopping around the holidays always seems to be inevitable.
Community members that we spoke with are doing last-minute shopping for all kinds of reasons. Sean MacTaggart, a Jersey native now living in Milton, said he stocked up at Liquor Mart, trying to be a guest with the best.
"We're going away to (New) Jersey, I'm bringing (some) to my mother's back in Jersey," said MacTaggart. "I haven't seen my mother in about six months since we moved."
As for Nick Glorioso, who shopped at the Redner's Warehouse Market just next door to the Liquor Mart, his family is hosting nearly 10 people, and shopping did not start on Wednesday.
"This is day four of shopping, so this is like the last-minute stuff that we were thinking about at a later date," Glorioso said.
Glorioso also told CoastTV that being grateful is one of the most important parts of the holidays.
All across town, community members are trying to be either the best guest or the host with the most.