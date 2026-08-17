This article has been updated with the name of the victim who died in the crash.
LAUREL, Del. - A 41-year-old Laurel man was killed Saturday night after he was hit by a car on Sussex Highway.
Delaware State Police say the accident happened around 9:20 p.m. near Oasis Drive. Investigators say the man was walking in the right lane of southbound Sussex Highway when a Toyota Camry hit him.
He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He was later identified by DSP as Richard Housel of Laurel. The 21-year-old man driving the Camry, also from Laurel, was not hurt.
The road was closed for about three hours while police investigated.
Anyone who saw the crash or has video is asked to contact Master Cpl. K. Argo at 302-703-3264.