LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel School District announced Wednesday that it is updating its disciplinary practices. Starting immediately, students who accumulate more than five violations of the student code of conduct (excluding tardiness and unexcused absences) will be considered for alternative placement, long-term suspension, or expulsion. Additionally, repeated offenses will result in an automatic escalation to the next disciplinary level.

According to Laurel Superintendent Shawn Larrimore these changes align with Delaware state regulations. The Superintendent also noted that only 2% of students are nearing this threshold, with 98% demonstrating positive behavior.

The district claims they are trying to emphasize corrective and restorative measures  and that the district will continue to support students' growth.

