LAUREL, Del. -Laurel Middle School administrative assistant Donna Ward has been named Delaware’s Educational Support Professional of the Year.
Ward has served the district for nearly 30 years, working in multiple schools as both a paraprofessional and a secretary. Superintendent Shawn Larrimore calls her “the heartbeat of the Laurel School District,” adding that her role has always stretched far beyond her job title.
“Donna is the first to volunteer, the last to give up, and the one who always brings people together,” Larrimore said. “Whether she’s organizing fundraisers, coordinating community events, or coaching field hockey, softball, and cheerleading, she puts her heart into making Laurel schools better for everyone.”
Ward leads several major district events, including Winterfest, a popular community celebration featuring food, children’s activities, music, and photos with Santa — all offered free to families. She also founded the district’s first Special Olympics team, a program she remains deeply involved in.
“Seeing the bond between our students with special needs and their peers is something all of us will always remember,” Ward said.
Another key focus for Ward is the BARK Club — short for Beautiful, Amazing, Resilient and Kind. She helped create the group after coaching Girls on the Run and seeing a need for a supportive space for girls who wanted connection without the running program. The club meets weekly for lessons in self-care, teamwork, and community service, and Ward says attendance among participants has improved.
“Students who feel good about themselves want to come to school,” she said.
Laurel Middle School Principal Brandon Noelte says Ward’s impact is felt throughout the building.
“Mrs. Ward’s ability to connect with anyone in a positive, encouraging way spreads across the entire school,” Noelte said. “She has inspired students to come to school and succeed.”