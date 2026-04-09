DOVER, Del.- A group of Delaware lawmakers is proposing changes to the state’s election laws and campaign finance rules through a series of new bills now under consideration in the General Assembly.
The package includes one Senate bill and two House bills that address how elections are conducted and how political spending is reported.
Senate Bill 266 would make updates to Delaware’s existing election code. The proposal includes changes to how residency is defined for voters and candidates, along with updates to voting system standards and ballot procedures. It also outlines how absentee ballots are reviewed and counted, and how voting is handled if polling hours are extended by court order.
Two additional bills focus on campaign finance. House Bill 344 would add requirements for candidates and political committees, including mandatory training for treasurers, stricter timelines for reporting changes, and clearer rules for documenting loans and maintaining financial records. The bill also includes provisions related to enforcement and oversight of campaign finance reporting.
House Bill 360 would change how often political committees must report their finances, requiring quarterly filings instead of a single annual report. It would also adjust pre-election reporting deadlines.
The bills have been assigned to legislative committees, where they will be reviewed before any potential votes by the full House or Senate.