DOVER, Del.- Delaware lawmakers opened the first of four special committee hearings Tuesday with pointed questions for Tyler Technologies over the state’s first property reassessment in more than four decades.
Much of the testimony came from New Castle County and the City of Wilmington, where local officials say the process created steep tax hikes for some neighborhoods.
The hearing also highlighted concerns that reach into Kent and Sussex counties, including how agricultural properties like chicken houses were valued and whether large corporations received tax breaks while nearby families saw higher bills.
Tyler Technologies, the vendor hired to conduct the reassessment, defended its use of mass appraisal methods, which rely on aerial imaging, sales data, and modeling instead of individual inspections. Company representatives said their role was to determine property values as of July 2024, not to weigh the resulting tax burdens.
Lawmakers pressed for answers on discrepancies, with Sen. Kyra Hoffner questioning why corrections for miscalculated poultry houses were made case by case instead of applied broadly. Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos pointed to a major Amazon facility that saw a tax cut while surrounding residents faced increases.
Republican members of the committee raised additional concerns. Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) said Tyler failed to answer key questions about its methodology, including poultry farm assessments, while Sen. Eric Buckson (R-Dover) pointed to the county’s decision to delay value notices until after the 2024 general election.
The committee also heard public testimony from residents worried about affording higher tax bills while covering everyday expenses. Lawmakers passed temporary relief measures in August to keep schools and governments funded but lawmakers say the hearings are meant to find long-term fixes.
The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m. in the House Chamber at Legislative Hall. Additional sessions are set for Oct. 21 and Nov. 4.