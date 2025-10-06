LEWES, Del. — One of Delaware’s popular fall events, the Lewes Blues & Brews Fall Music Festival, will return to the Lewes Ferry Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 12. The event combines live music, local food, and regional craft brews with a coastal backdrop.
Rocking The Docks is coordinating the festival. It will open its gates at 12:30 p.m. (12 p.m. for VIP ticket holders). Hosted by the popular local band Lower Case Blues, the day-long event will feature performances from The Texas Headhunters, Alicia Maxwell Project, Connor Filicko’s Almighty Blues Band, and a special jam session with Lower Case Blues.
Organizers said the event celebrates the community spirit of coastal Delaware while highlighting local talent and seasonal flavors. Attendees can sample popular autumn craft beers, including Troegs Master of Pumpkins, Thompson Island ThomsonFest, Sam Adams Octoberfest, Lewes Brewing Company Apple Ale and Pumpkin Ale, and Dogfish Head Punkin Ale.
Food trucks and local restaurants will serve a variety of dishes, with vendors including Brandylynn’s BBQ, Taco Reho, Changing Mains, and Grain On The Rocks, which will offer a special festival menu. A local artisan market will also be open throughout the event.
General admission tickets are $40, while VIP Taster tickets are $85 and include early entry, a commemorative taster glass, and complimentary tastings at the Dogfish Head Airstream Bar.