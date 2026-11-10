LEWES, Del. - Lewes Board of Public Works cut the ribbon on a new water tower on Nov. 10.
The new water tower is located along Well Field Lane in Lewes. The capacity of the tower is one million gallons.
The morning ceremony marked the completion of a nearly two year project. The Lewes BPW said the project was necessary, due to the growth of the city.
"We were concerned about having adequate fire protection flow," said Tom Panetta, president of Lewes BPW. "The the existing tower is 70 years old, so it was built at a time when the town was much smaller."
Lewes BPW said the next big project its focused on is the replacement of the waste water treatment plant.