LEWES, Del. - $1 million was discussed during the the Nov. 19 special meeting, over supplemental funding for the city's water tower project. President of the Lewes Board of Public Works Tom Panetta, says this work will be worth it for the company.
"The new water tower and canal crossing will greatly enhance the water to the city of Lewes and surrounding areas."
The current water tower holds 330 thousand gallons of water., Lewes BPW says once the new one is done it will hold 1 million gallons of water. The city also cites the growth of the area as a reason for this new water tower.
Locals like Erwin Schildkraut are skeptical of the location of this water tower.
"I'm curious of what the water tower would look like." Schildkraut continues," It's a busy area that's getting more and more built up."