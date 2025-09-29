LEWES, Del. - The Lewes City Council will continue its discussion Tuesday on proposed revisions to Chapter 63 of the municipal code, which governs public beach use. The discussion is said to follow recent feedback from the Parks and Recreation Department aimed at clarifying and updating existing beach regulations.
Within that zone, the current ordinance lists several activities and items that could be banned, including:
- Canopies
- Glass containers
- Paddleboards, kiteboards
- Personal watercraft
- Efoils
- Marijuana products
The revisions under review include updated guidelines for beach access, hours of operation and permitted activities.
Delawarean Kathleen DeNight believes rules are a good thing.
"They're there to help everybody get along."
Some of the current rules in Chapter 63, like no sleeping on the beach overnight and no driving on the beach, were adopted into city code back in the 1970's.
"It is important to periodically go back and see if the intent of what an original rule is for is still appropriate or if something needs to be added, changed, deleted. You know, it's important to revisit things," said DeNight.
Visitor Lynne Smith isn't opposed to change but she does hope some rules stay the same.
"The jet skiing thing, I really like. I hate jet skis. I think they disturb the peace of the beach and I hate them," said Smith.
The ordinance review ad-hoc committee meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall.