LEWES, Del. — Lewes Mayor and City Council reviewed recommendations Wednesday from the Lewes Parking Working Group, which has spent months developing possible solutions to the city’s ongoing parking challenges.
The group formally presented a proposed Phase One Parking Program to council, saying it hopes “swift and meaningful action” will follow. Members also recommended forming an ad hoc committee that would work toward creating a parking master plan.
Downtown business owner Michiko Seto said the city needs to move forward on solutions.
“We just need to start taking action, because so many of these ideas have been regurgitated over the years and nothing ever gets done,” Seto said.
Among the proposals discussed was paving the gravel lot at Otis Smith Park along Savannah Road, which could add about 60 parking spaces. Officials noted the location sits between the beach and downtown, making it a potential option for visitors and employees.
Another proposed lot on Schley Avenue could add about 140 spaces. While the working group originally discussed using the lots for employee parking, members said Wednesday the spaces could be open to the general public.
The proposal also includes creating designated residential parking zones on Mulberry, Market and Chestnut streets between Third and Fourth streets.
People who live in Lewes and business owners attending the meeting also weighed in on who should serve on the proposed ad hoc committee.
“As a resident and a business owner, I want that committee to have as broad a perspective as possible,” resident and business owner Jen Mason said.