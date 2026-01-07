LEWES, Del.- People who live in Lewes and nearby areas who want to grow their own vegetables but lack space can sign up now for the 2026 season at the Lewes Community Garden.
The garden announced that beds are available for the upcoming growing season and encouraged interested gardeners to begin the application process. Organizers say people impacted by deer pressure and limited yard space can participate in shared garden options.
To simplify sign-ups, the Lewes Community Garden has introduced an 8-minute informational video explaining how the garden operates.
According to Lewes Community Garden, gardeners must complete several steps to secure a bed. Interested participants are asked to watch the video and complete the online contract by Jan. 31, 2026. Garden organizers will notify applicants in early February whether a bed is available.
Garden beds cost $75 for the 2026 season, with payment due by the end of February. Financial assistance could be available for those who need help covering the cost.
New gardeners will attend an orientation at the garden in early March, where bed assignments will be made. Planting can begin shortly after.