LEWES, Del. - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning in Lewes to honor and celebrate the life of former Mayor Ted Becker, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 75 in a Philadelphia hospital after a life of dedicated public service.
Becker served as mayor from 2014 to 2022 and had been a city council member since 2004.
David Ludlow from the Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association reflected on Becker's role in the community.
"You cannot deny how kind Ted was. You saw Ted all over the city. I saw him on bicycle rides, I saw him when he came by the library, and he was always so interested, helpful, and kind to everyone with a smile on his face," Ludlow said.
Abbey Feierstein, who knew Becker for over 30 years, shared a personal story highlighting Becker's compassion.
"We lost our cat during the time that we knew Ted, and we had a celebration of our cat's life. Ted came, and he brought flowers, and he brought wine, and he celebrated our cat, Homer. I mean, that meant so much to us. It's just a little example of what kind of person he was," Feierstein said.
Elected leaders from across the state, including Gov. John Carney, also attended the memorial.
"It's obvious by the incredible turnout how many lives he touched in a positive way, and everybody thought of him and talked about him in the same way that he treated everybody the same, with respect and kindness," Carney said.
In lieu of flowers, Becker's family asks that donations be made to the Fourth Street Preserve, an initiative to conserve more than 30 acres in Downtown Lewes.