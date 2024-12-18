LEWES, Del. - Local businesses and organizations are stepping up to support the Fourth Street Preserve campaign, with recent contributions helping to preserve the 30 acres of forested land in Lewes.
At the Light Up the Night bicycle tour on Dec. 9, Lewes Cycle Sports owners Brian and Megan Kellman presented a $3,000 check to campaign leaders Jim Ford and Pam Costanzi. Just a week later, Associate Pastor Rev. Richard E. Evans Jr. of Groome Church delivered a $5,000 donation raised during a Dec. 16 Choralis Chamber Choir concert held in honor of Ted Becker.
The Fourth Street Preserve is a historically significant parcel of land spanning both sides of Fourth Street. Its forested acreage supports wildlife, improves air quality, reduces carbon emissions and plays a key role in water management and flood prevention, says Open Space Alliance, the nonprofit supporting Fourth Street Preserve.
Campaign leaders are working to secure the property for $8 million, a purchase that they hope will protect the area from future development.