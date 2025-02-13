LEWES, Del – City officials in Lewes are working to finalize the 2026 fiscal year budget, which proposes $16,555,115 in expenditures—an increase of $4,232,995 over what was approved in the 2025 budget. For comparison, the 2025 approved budget was a $253,550 increase over 2024.
The city is reporting that $8.989,188 of the $12,322,120 for FY 2025 was spent in the first eight months Mayor Andrew Williams and the city council will debate a draft of the 2026 budget at a Thursday afternoon meeting.
One of the most significant spending increases is in police expenditures at $699,725. Other budget highlights include adjustments in general fund revenues, capital projects, and a resiliency fund totaling over $1.1 million.
The fiscal year in Lewes is set to begin on April 1.