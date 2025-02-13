LEWES, Del. - At a Feb. 13 Lewes mayor and city council meeting, officials are working to complete the 2026 fiscal year budget, including a consideration to increase police spending $699,725. The meeting is at 1 p.m. at city hall.
Currently, certified Lewes police officers make $75,000 annual starting salary, and up to $78,045 for prior law enforcement experience. The Milford Police Department, for example, offers a $61,674 starting salary.
The overall budget proposes $16,555,115 in expenditures, an increase of $4,232,995 over what was approved in the 2025 budget.
Other budget highlights include adjustments in general fund revenues, capital projects, and a resiliency fund totaling over $1.1 million.
Cecilia Hoaston says more funding for Lewes police would be fantastic.
"I think we need more safety and security here in the Lewes area. It's a growing community. I think they put their lives at risk every day to protect the citizens, and I'm all for it," said Hoaston.
One person CoastTV spoke to says she doesn't think the department needs more money and says there are already too many officers.
Patrick Roche thinks the budget increase for police officers is a good idea.
"You've got an elderly community living here too. A lot of elderly people drive slower than most people. So you've got all those issues that go with being a tourist location," said Roche.