Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and extremely rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&