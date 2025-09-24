LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes is considering a proposal to reforest nearly 20 acres of city-owned farmland along New Road, aiming to enhance natural resiliency, increase tree canopy and restore wildlife habitat in a rapidly developing area.
The proposed reforestation would be carried out in partnership with the Delaware Forest Service under its Forest Resiliency Fund, a state program that covers 90 percent of the cost for qualifying projects. The city would be responsible for 10 percent of the estimated $80,000 planting cost.
The site, nearly 20 acres of open space-zoned land between the Canary Creek and Pilottown Reserves subdivisions, was last used for farming in 2023. The city says the farmer who had leased the land is not returning, providing an opportunity to convert the area into forest.
If approved, the plan would result in the planting of approximately 8,720 native trees and shrubs, about 436 trees per acre. At least eight different native species would be included according to the proposal. Tree survival is expected to be around 40 percent at 10 years.
Delaware Forest Service would handle nearly all of the maintenance and would continue through at least 2028, with possible help from volunteers to reduce costs.