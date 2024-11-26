LEWES, Del. - The pandemic changed the way many people work, with remote jobs becoming the norm for countless employees. But Lewes is now exploring a different aspect of home-based work: running a full-fledged business out of a residence.
The city is debating rules and regulations for home-based businesses, with an emphasis on balancing opportunities for entrepreneurs and preserving the character of residential neighborhoods.
Steve Peet, a Lewes local, supports the idea if it’s done thoughtfully.
“As long as you’re not violating the rights of others, kind of live and let live,” Peet said.
Proposed guidelines include hour restrictions, limiting businesses to a limited number of non-residential employees, and prohibiting changes to a home’s exterior. Some residents, like Scott Beegle, worry about potential issues.
“The main problem I see is parking and how many people will patronize a business at one time,” Beegle.
While no final decisions have been made, discussions aim to ensure safety, minimize disruptions, and maintain the neighborhood’s character. For some in Lewes, this could mean trading in the morning commute for a walk to the kitchen office.