Lewes considers summer ban on dogs at guarded beaches

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt Thursday night, abruptly turning to the northwest Friday afternoon. Extremely rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be a lull in the strongest winds around midday Friday just before the cold front passes through the waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&