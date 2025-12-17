Lewes considers summer ban on dogs at guarded beaches

LEWES, Del. - If you bring your four-legged friend to the beach in Lewes during the summer, a proposed ordinance would ban dogs during the entire summer in restricted areas. The city defines restricted areas as beaches with lifeguards. The city’s ad hoc committee will consider changes to the dog ordinance at a meeting Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.
Under current city rules, dogs on leashes are allowed on the beach before 8 a.m. and after 6:30 p.m. during peak season. The city says the proposal is meant to eliminate confusion and prevent dog waste from being left on the beach.
Some dog owners are unhappy with the possible restriction.
“Well, dogs are important for me to be on the beach. That’s why I’m in Lewes,” said Wayne Monroe. “I’ve looked around a lot of different areas in the past.”
Another beachgoer said banning dogs while lifeguards are on duty would be reasonable.
“It’s a public beach, and a dog can always be a liability to someone, a menace or a nuisance,” Mike Molnar said.
City officials emphasized dogs would still be allowed on beaches without lifeguards, but they must be on a leash.