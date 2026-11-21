LEWES, Del- On Saturday, The City of Lewes welcomed hundreds for "Lewes Day of Gratitude" to celebrate a day full of thanks.
The event had activities throughout the entire day. Starting with gratitude cards. Everyone who attended, had the opportunity to share what they were grateful for on something the city called "Gratitude Cards."
“I'm grateful for my family, who I've raised here in Lewes for the last almost 50 years now.” Said Ed Zygmonski.
Lewes 250 Committee Chair, Mary Alice Kelley helped plan the events, and said there's many layers. “There's so many things that people can do to give back to the community, and that's really the intention of this day is sort of a pay it forward day where we've got all these blessings, and now we want to share them with the people." She explained.
Another opportunity to give back, was a food drive at Bethel United Methodist Church where they collected canned goods for the Cape Henlopen Food Basket. At the lubrary, Roots and Shoots youth group collected hygine products to donate and place in bathrroms around the city.