Lewes deciding how to spend remaining federal COVID-19 funds

LEWES, Del. - Lewes officials will discuss how to use the remaining portion of nearly $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds at Mayor and Commissioners’ special meeting on Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.
The funds, awarded during the pandemic, have already supported several local organizations. Nearly $30,000 went to the Lewes Board of Public Works, $60,000 to Family Promise, $460,000 to the Lewes Fire Department, and $200,000 to Milford Housing Development Corporation.
Officials are considering using the remaining money for projects like repairing potholes, improving access to public water in the City Hall lobby, and cleaning up beaches.