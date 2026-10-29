Sponsored by the City of Lewes Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee, the program will allow students to ride their bicycles to and from school in organized groups accompanied by adult volunteers.
Similar to a traditional school bus, the Bike Bus will follow designated routes with scheduled stops where students can join the group on their way to school. After classes end, students will meet the group for the ride home.
The pilot program will feature two designated routes through Lewes, with scheduled meeting points and departure times for both morning and afternoon rides.
Adult volunteers will accompany students along the routes to help ensure safe travel. Bicycle helmets are required for all participants.
The program aims to encourage physical activity, teach bicycle safety, reduce traffic congestion around Lewes Elementary School and strengthen connections within the community.
Families interested in having their children participate, along with adults willing to volunteer, can register here.
The Bike Bus pilot program is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, before and after school.