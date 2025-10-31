LEWES, Del.- With SNAP benefit delays due to the federal government shutdown, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market is stepping in to help.
The market says it is continuing its SNAP Bonus Bucks Program, offering $20 in Bonus Bucks tokens to any SNAP customer who visits the market. The program runs during the market’s Fall and Holiday Markets held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Lewes Elementary School.
To receive the Bonus Bucks, SNAP customers can bring their SNAP card to the market’s SNAP Tent. No swipe is required, and the customer does not need to have active benefits on the card. Volunteers will provide $20 in Bonus Bucks tokens, which can be used to purchase fresh, local foods, including vegetables, meats, eggs, and baked goods.
According to the market, it is the only farmers market in Southern Delaware that accepts this benefits program. The organization says SNAP tokens do not expire and may be used throughout the season.