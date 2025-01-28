LEWES, Del. - At a Finance Committee Special Meeting Jan. 28, the city of Lewes is discussing a study about the proposal for paid permit parking on Lewes Beach.
The initiative aims to address rising infrastructure costs, improve safety and generate revenue.
The Lewes Finance Committee says a permit system would reduce congestion, prioritize public beach lots and create a new funding source.
Through studies, public input and recommendations from two Beach Parking Review Committees since 2018, city staff proposed seasonal permits for residents at $100, with potential revenue of $150,000 annually. The proposal also suggests raising metered parking rates in beach lots.
Vickie Burrier thinks the permit system would create more structure.
"We need to have some control factor that we have not had in the past," said Burrier. "I think that the residents who permanently live here should get a break on the cost if they decide that's what they're going to do versus people coming in just to visit."
Harry Glembocki also likes the idea of the permit system.
"I understand there'd have to be some cost involved, which makes sense, but it should be a lot cheaper for locals than what's given to people that are visitors and come here on weekends."
The proposal also looks at increasing the metered rates in beach parking lots.