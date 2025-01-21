LEWES, Del. - The city of Lewes is weighing a proposal to implement a paid permit parking system for non-metered residential streets near Lewes Beach. The initiative aims to address rising infrastructure costs, improve safety and generate revenue.
The Lewes Finance Committee says a permit system would reduce congestion, prioritize public beach lots and create a new funding source.
Following extensive studies, public input and recommendations from two Beach Parking Review Committees since 2018, city staff proposed discounted seasonal permits for residents at $100, with potential revenue of $150,000 annually. The proposal also suggests raising metered parking rates in beach lots.
Jean Reale, who lives in Lewes, thinks it would encourage tourists to park more responsibly.
"I think it's necessary because when I've been in town, I see notes on cars on the streets with no meters, and the owner of the home can't even get out of their own driveway."
Jim Veneziano doesn't think the system would help those who live in the city.
"The people who this affects actually don't want this to occur because especially at the beach roads, it affects their ability to have renters and other things going on."
If approved, the system could launch by summer 2026.