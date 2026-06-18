LEWES, Del. - Lewes city leaders discussed proposed revisions to the city's beach ordinance Wednesday morning, June 18, reviewing feedback from the Parks and Recreation Commission.
A major focus of the discussion was the ordinance's definition of a "special event" and whether the language could unintentionally require permits for informal activities on the beach.
Leaders questioned whether activities such as stargazing, watching meteor showers or other casual gatherings could be interpreted as special events under the proposed rules.
The proposed revisions would require permits for special events held on city beaches and would update regulations governing beach activities, equipment and enforcement.
Beachgoers said they generally support permit requirements for organized events if they help prevent overcrowding and maintain public safety.
"You know what, I actually do, because if not, it's going to get out of hand and then that's when the crowd, you know, the crowds come and then there are problems unfortunately," said beachgoer Margaret McMillian.
The ordinance revisions would also formally restrict certain large beach shelters and canopies, some watercraft in guarded swimming areas and continue regulations regarding dogs on beaches during peak season.
Several people said they support restrictions they believe improve safety and protect the beach experience for others.
"As far as the tents and the structures people want to put on the beach, there are many people. They can't secure them properly, and that is an issue," McMillan said. "People have really been injured by these."
Another beachgoer, Anne Raymond, said she supports limits on oversized canopies.
"The big canopies are, you know, it just blocks everybody else's view. So I'm not in favor of those," she said.
According to the proposed ordinance, restricted beach equipment would include shelters or canopies closed on two or more sides, canopies with metal support structures and shelters covering more than 64 square feet.
The revisions would also require permits for bonfires and establish fines for violations.
City leaders said their goal is to create beach regulations that are easy to understand, easy to enforce and balanced for both locals and visitors.
No decisions were made at the meeting. Leaders said they plan to continue discussions with the Parks and Recreation Commission before making any final decisions.