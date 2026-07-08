LEWES, Del. - The Economic, Environment and Resiliency Commission in Lewes is considering to continue a pilot program designed to better understand how sand moves along the beaches in Lewes saying the research could help guide future shoreline management decisions.
The city's Economic, Environment and Resiliency Commission voted Wednesday to support the Savannah and Johnnie Walker Beach Sand Movement Pilot Program, which ended April 30.
According to researchers with the Delaware Geological Survey, the pilot program focuses on understanding how sand naturally shifts along the shoreline and whether managing existing sand could help protect and maintain Lewes beaches over time.
Researchers say they collect the data through a network of shoreline monitoring cameras that capture images every 30 minutes.
The cameras allow researchers to document how waves, wind and tides move sand and reshape the coastline over time. Leaders say the information could help communities make more informed decisions about beach management and coastal resiliency.
"I think overall the environment's critical," said beachgoer Bob Runkle, who was visiting Lewes Beach.
He said gathering more information about shoreline changes can only benefit the community.
"I think the more information that they collect, the better," Runkle said. "Anything to make them aware of what's going on."
The Delaware Geological Survey says it has deployed 17 cameras along the Kent and Sussex county coastlines. Five of those are located in the Lewes area, including cameras at Savannah Beach, Johnnie Walker Beach, the Cape Henlopen Fishing Pier and the Lewes Yacht Club.
Researchers say the growing database will help fill gaps left by traditional beach surveys, which typically capture conditions only a few times each year and may miss rapid changes caused by storms.
The commission's recommendation to extend the pilot program will now be forwarded to the mayor for further consideration.