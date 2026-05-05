Researchers and engineers installed a “hybrid” living shoreline in Lewes on Tuesday, aiming to protect Delaware’s coast from erosion, flooding and stronger storms.

LEWES, Del. — Researchers and engineers installed a “hybrid” living shoreline in Lewes on Tuesday, aiming to protect Delaware’s coast from erosion, flooding and stronger storms.

The project, led by the University of Delaware in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, combines engineered structures with natural materials, including reef balls, shellfish mattresses, biodegradable mats and native marsh grasses to stabilize the shoreline while supporting marine habitat.

Crews spent the day placing oyster shells and other materials along eroded sections of marsh. Jules Bruck, director of the School of Landscape Architecture and Planning at the University of Florida, said the goal is to rebuild areas where marsh edges have worn away.

“We’re stacking some of the shells under areas that have been really eroded,” Bruck said. “The hope is that as the tides come and go, it’s depositing sediment in there, and little creatures are making homes out of it.”

Researchers described the effort as a collaborative project that integrates coastal engineering, marine science and landscape design after years of research, modeling and permitting.

“I’m really proud of how our team was able to come together,” said Leigh Muldrow, a landscape architect and doctoral student at the University of Delaware. “I think this project came together really, really well.”

Officials say the living shoreline could serve as a model for other Delaware Bay communities seeking sustainable alternatives to traditional hard infrastructure as sea levels rise.

 

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

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Matt Hipsman joined the CoastTV team as a Photographer and Editor in June of 2024. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor's degree in Film and Media Studies and a minor in Environmental Humanities. While studying, Matt held an internship with the local Rochester NPR station, WXXI. Where he shadowed the Audio Engineering department aiding in the production of a podcast.

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