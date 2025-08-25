Lewes man charged with 4th DUI after traffic stop

LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 54-year-old Lewes man for his fourth DUI offense following a traffic stop.
Troopers said that around 10 p.m. on Aug. 23, a white Acura was seen traveling east in the westbound lane of Robinsonville Road near Kendale Road before crossing back into the correct lane.
According to police, the driver, identified as Nathaniel Spencer, got out of the vehicle during the stop but was instructed to return to his car. Troopers said they smelled alcohol and saw other signs of impairment. They also noted the car had a shredded front tire and was riding on the rim.
Police said Spencer performed field sobriety tests, which showed further signs of impairment. He was taken into custody. A computer check revealed he was under pretrial conditions prohibiting him from driving, police said. Troopers also discovered the car was uninsured, the registration had expired, and his license had been revoked.
According to police, Spencer was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,400 cash bond.