LEWES, Del. - The future of the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: community leaders want to preserve the historic landmark.
Members of the Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission recently reviewed a proposal from the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation to relocate the lighthouse from the deteriorating Delaware Breakwater before erosion threatens the structure.
"We're hoping to be able to take it out of harm's way by moving it off the wall at some point in the not too distant future," Foundation President Ron Parks said.
While commissioners voiced strong support for preserving the lighthouse, many questioned whether there is a suitable location within Lewes city limits.
Commission Chair Kay Carnahan said commissioners compiled a report summarizing their feedback, with several members suggesting the former Green Hill Light site as a possible location.
"Something that I did see repeated throughout was the Green Hill Light site might be an appropriate place for it," Carnahan said. "It's a former lighthouse."
Other commissioners suggested exploring Cape Henlopen State Park or moving the lighthouse farther back along the existing breakwater. They also raised questions about engineering, infrastructure, maintenance, parking and long-term funding before any decision is made.
Parks said conversations with Cape Henlopen State Park officials are still in the preliminary stages.
"I've had a preliminary conversation with one of the officials in the park system," Parks said. "They are not in a position to be able to have any serious conversation at this point."
The Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse, completed in 1901, remains a symbol of Delaware's maritime history. The commission's recommendations will be forwarded to Lewes Mayor and City Council as discussions about the lighthouse's future continue.