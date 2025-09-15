LEWES, DEL. - A newly upgraded playground at Canalfront Park is drawing concern from local parents who say the equipment is too close to the water and lacks a protective fence.
One Lewes parent launched a petition urging city officials to install a barrier between the play area and the canal, citing safety risks for young children. The petition has gathered more than 200 signatures as of this week.
However, the Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to reject the proposal to add fencing, citing concerns about obstructing views and altering the open design of the park.
“It’s a playground that is accessible for people with mobility issues, and putting a fence around that would close that off,” said Janett Reeve, deputy city manager of Lewes.