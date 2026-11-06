LEWES, Del - The committee meeting was focused on the economy, tourism and vitality of downtown Lewes.
Businesses owners expressed concern regarding the lack of business some see during the offseason.
One idea floated at the meeting was the possibility of lowering the minimum time that you can park at a meter. Currently, the minimum is two hours. The committee discussed the possibility of lowering that time to 30 minutes. The committee said the change could increase business for places like coffee shops.
Another thing discussed at the meeting was the possibility of the city hosting more events and festivals to drive more people to the town in the off-season.
Jillian Kerr, who works in downtown Lewes is in favor of the city bringing more people to the city in it's slower months.
"I think that would be great to do some more events and different things in the off season months like January through May. I think that'd be a really good idea, because it would help all the businesses around here who do struggle maybe a little bit in those February to May months."
The Planning Commission will host another community meeting regarding transportation and how it should play a role in the city's new comprehensive plan. That meeting will be held on November 9.