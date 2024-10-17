LEWES, Del. - New police officer starting salaries in Lewes have been increased to $75,000. According to Chief Thomas Spell, this went into effect on Oct. 14.
In addition to the new officer increase, salaries of all current staff have been upgraded. In a press release, Spell said the money for these changes came from unspent budgeted funds in the current fiscal year.
"I want to thank each of the officers for their continued service to the department and their commitment to stand on the line to serve and protect Lewes," Spell said.
It was also announced that 13-year veteran Sgt. James Locklear has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. 16-year veteran Corporal Tyrone Woodyard and 11-year veteran Jonathan Moyer have each been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.