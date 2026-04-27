LEWES, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has launched a new capital campaign aimed at expanding its Lewes ReStore and strengthening affordable housing efforts across the county.
The campaign, titled “A Home for Habitat,” was introduced on April 27 during an event at the ReStore. Habitat for Humanity said the project will nearly double the size of the current store and add a second-story office space, creating a centralized hub for staff and volunteers.
The organization said the expansion is designed to improve operations and increase the organization’s long-term impact in Sussex County by boosting its ability to support housing programs.
“This project represents an investment in our future and the families we serve,” said Kevin Gilmore, CEO of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity. “By expanding our space and bringing our operations together, we are positioning ourselves to do even more for our community in the years ahead.”
The ReStore helps to fund the construction and preservation of homes throughout the county that is done by Habitat. The planned upgrades are expected to increase capacity for both shoppers and donors, helping generate additional funding for housing projects said the organization.