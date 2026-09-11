LEWES, Del. - A planned six-week road closure in Lewes is raising concerns among people who say the project could create significant traffic and safety issues in the area.
The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to close the intersection of Dorman Road and Conley’s Chapel Road. The closure is between Beaver Dam Road and Robinsville Road.
DelDOT says the closure is needed for the realignment of the intersection and a full roadway rebuild.
Mike Helwich, president of the Wyndam homeowners association, said he supports the infrastructure improvements but is concerned about how traffic will move during the closure.
Helwich said the closure could force more than 1,000 cars onto a single exit without a traffic signal or turn lane for drivers leaving homes on Dorman Road.
"It’s just a huge safety concern, let alone there’s no turn lane also," Helwich said. "So cars that are waiting to turn back onto Dorman Road will now be stuck right in the middle of Route 24."
Helwich also raised concerns about emergency vehicle access, saying Dorman Road does not have shoulders that could allow cars to move out of the way.
Other people said they are worried about longer commutes and increased congestion. Myron Grubaugh, who lives in the Wyndam subdivision, said he expects the closure could add about 30 minutes to some trips.
"I think it’s going to make our lives miserable if they have to do it for the full six weeks," Grubaugh said.
Sharon Grubaugh said the impact could extend beyond people who live in the immediate area.
"You’re impacting not just the people that live here, but other people who are trying to do work and trying to go about their business," she said.
DelDOT said it reviewed and discussed the construction plan this week, including possible alternatives. The agency decided to move forward with the project as originally planned.
The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 14, and continue through Oct. 29.