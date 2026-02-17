LEWES, Del.- Lewes will host its first State of the Community Forum on Feb. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lewes Elementary School. Organizers say the event will feature leadership from the University of Delaware, Beebe Healthcare and the Cape Henlopen School District.
The February gathering marks a new date for the forum after it was previously postponed. City officials rescheduled the event due to inclement weather.
During the two-hour program, representatives are expected to outline their priorities for 2026 and highlight shared objectives that aim to guide growth in the city and its surrounding area.
The forum is designed to give people who live there an opportunity to hear directly from decision-makers and to better understand how the institutions intersect on issues such as infrastructure, public health, education and economic vitality.
Attendees may register in advance and submit questions through the event’s online registration page. Organizers encourage early sign-ups to help plan seating and address community concerns during the moderated discussion.
The event is free and open to the public.